One Killed After Shooting Outside Mosque in Maryland

ALBAWABA - A shooting outside a mosque in the Maryland leaves one dead. The attack carried out on Wednesday has also injured one other person according to the Anadolu news agency.

The shooting happened at the Diyanet Center of America around 2 p.m. They are still searching for the shooter. pic.twitter.com/dJJJRe6JOy — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@AnnaLysaGayle) October 20, 2021

The incident took place after a funeral at the Mosque in the US city of Lanham according to a twitter post by the Diyanet Center of America.

Police are looking for the shooter. The Diyanet center is a complex for the Turkish community in the United States and built at a cost of $110 million paid by the Directorate of Religious Affairs in Turkey.