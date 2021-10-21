  1. Home
One Killed After Shooting Outside Mosque in Maryland

Published October 21st, 2021 - 09:47 GMT
The Diyanet Center of America
The Diyanet Center of America (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - A shooting outside a mosque in the Maryland leaves one dead. The attack carried out on Wednesday has also injured one other person according to the Anadolu news agency

The incident took place after a funeral at the Mosque in the US city of Lanham according to a twitter post by the Diyanet Center of America. 

Police are looking for the shooter. The Diyanet center is a complex for the Turkish community in the United States and built at a cost of $110 million paid by the Directorate of Religious Affairs in Turkey. 

 

 

 

 

