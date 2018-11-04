One Palestinian Critically Injured by Israeli Fire Along Gaza Borders

A Palestinian protester pulls a fellow protester on wheelchair amid clouds of tear gas fired by Israeli forces during clashes in east of Gaza City near the Israeli border on November 2, 2018. (MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

One Palestinian was shot and critically injured, on late Saturday, after he allegedly crossed the security border fence with Israel along the borders of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army issued a statement in which it confirmed that a Palestinian was shot and injured after crossing the security border fence with Israel.

The statement added that the Palestinian, whose identity remained unknown, was transferred to the Soroka Medical Center, in Negev, in southern Israel, to receive necessary medical treatment.

His injuries were reported to be critical.

Palestinians continue to organize protests along the eastern borders of Gaza, as part of "The Great March of Return" protests, which were launched by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza -- which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege -- who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.





