One Palestinian Killed, 63 Injured During Gaza Protests

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in the Gaza Strip on Friday, according to Palestine’s Health Ministry.

Sahir Ibadullah Osman, 20, was shot dead by the army in the city of Rafah during protests against Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

The ministry said 63 demonstrators were injured in the marches, 32 of them by live bullets, without explaining the nature of the other injuries.





Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been martyred and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces at the security fence with Gaza.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of free movement in and out of Gaza and many basic amenities.

This article has been adapted from its original source.