One US Journalist Killed, Another Injured in Ukraine

Payton Bruni

Published March 13th, 2022 - 12:49 GMT
US Journalist Reportedly Shot and Killed in Ukraine

A United States journalist has been shot and killed and another reportedly injured in Ukraine on Sunday March 13. Initial reports circulating online reported that the journalist killed was working in Ukraine for The New York Times.

The New York Times released a statement confirming the journalist's death, but clarified that the journalist was not on assignment in Ukraine for The New York Times.

 

