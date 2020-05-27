With Only 7 Reported Covid Cases in Jordan Safety Maybe Over-riding The Economy!

Seven new COVID-19 cases were registered in Jordan on Tuesday, bringing the total caseload since the onset of the pandemic to 718.

The new cases included three Jordanian truck drivers who tested positive at the Omari border crossing, in addition to three infections that resulted from contact with a truck driver from Amman’s Al Quaismeh region, according to a statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health.

Also among the new cases was a patient who reportedly came into contact with a COVID-19 patient from Jerash.

Nine people were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday; three from Prince Hamzah Hospital, four from Prince Abdullah University Hospital and two from Queen Alia Hospital.



A total of 2,783 coronavirus tests were also conducted, increasing the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted nationwide since the beginning of the crisis to 167,892.

No new decisions were taken on Tuesday regarding reopening new sectors or resuming the work of institutions not permitted to operate, the statement added, revealing that the gradual return to work of these sectors is being considered according to the Kingdom’s epidemiological situation and public safety standards. Any new decisions will be announced once taken.

The Ministry of Health called on employers to urge their staff to download the Aman application as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at workplaces.

The number of users of the app — which alerts users when they are suspected of having been exposed to COVID-19 and when they have been in contact with a person who is infected — has reached 90,000 thus far.

