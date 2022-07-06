  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. OPEC's Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo Dies at 63

OPEC's Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo Dies at 63

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published July 6th, 2022 - 07:42 GMT
OPEC Secretary General
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo speaks on July 12, 2017 at the IEA- OPEC dialogue session during the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

The Secretary General of OPEC and the Nigerian politician Mohammad Barkindo dies aged 63 Monday night, a local Nigerian news agency reported.

Barkindo, born on April 20, 1959, had previously served as Acting Secretary-General in 2006. He also represented Nigeria on OPEC's Economic Commission Board during 1993–2008.

Several political figures shared their condolences after the death of OPEC Secretary-General including the Nigerian geologist and the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Mele Kyari who took to Twitter and wrote: "We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022."

Furthermore, OPEC's official account on Twitter shared a post following the death of the Secretary General describing him as the 'much-loved leader' of the OPEC Secretariat adding that his death will affect OPEC as it is considered a 'profound loss' to the group.

Tags:OPECSecretary GeneralOilNigeria

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...