OPEC's Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo Dies at 63

The Secretary General of OPEC and the Nigerian politician Mohammad Barkindo dies aged 63 Monday night, a local Nigerian news agency reported.

Barkindo, born on April 20, 1959, had previously served as Acting Secretary-General in 2006. He also represented Nigeria on OPEC's Economic Commission Board during 1993–2008.

BREAKING: Secretary General of OPEC, Mohammad Barkindo, has died aged 63. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 6, 2022

Several political figures shared their condolences after the death of OPEC Secretary-General including the Nigerian geologist and the Group Managing Director of the NNPC Mele Kyari who took to Twitter and wrote: "We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022."

Furthermore, OPEC's official account on Twitter shared a post following the death of the Secretary General describing him as the 'much-loved leader' of the OPEC Secretariat adding that his death will affect OPEC as it is considered a 'profound loss' to the group.