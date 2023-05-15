Opposition leader wins Thai legislative elections

ALBAWABA - The opposition "Move Forward" party won Thailand's legislative elections, that took place on Sunday, ending the rule of Prayut Chan-o-cha, who had been in power since 2014.

Thailand's opposition leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, 42, announced on Monday that his party, "Move Forward", won the legislative elections, defeating the opposition pole, Pheu Thai.

The leader of the opposition confirmed that he is ready to occupy the position of "the next prime minister" and to work with the other opposition party "to put an end to the domination of the army."

Thai Elections: With 99% of the votes counted by early Monday morning, the junior opposition Move Forward Party had eked out a small edge over the favoured Pheu Thai Party, whose leaders earlier in the night conceded they might not finish on top. https://t.co/7KSR1NW0yB — euronews (@euronews) May 15, 2023

With 99 percent of the votes counted, the party, founded in 2014, has secured 150 seats in the 500-seat parliament. The opposition Puea Thai Party, led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra , came in second place, and is expected to win about 140 seats.

The polling stations opened their doors Sunday to voters in the general elections in Thailand. About 52 million Thais were invited to vote, including four million voting for the first time.

Opinion polls showed earlier that Chan-o-cha, a military-backed party, would lose to the "reform camp" that includes the "Pheu Tai" and "Move Forward" parties.

#Thailand's main Opposition parties bested other contenders, including military parties, in the recently held general election, paving the way for a ballot-led change in the nine-year reign of the incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. https://t.co/1LKaiOhIqC — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 15, 2023

But the former general who led the 2014 coup, and came to power after the coup, may remain in power.

The constitution was changed in the aftermath of the coup in favor of the military. The constitution provides for the appointment of 250 members of Parliament by the army, in addition to 500 elected members.