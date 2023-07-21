Outrage spreads across Islamic countries over Qur’an desecration in Sweden

ALBAWABA-Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Qatar, Iran, Turkey, Jordan, Palestine, Pakistan, and Yemen have all condemned the desecration of the Qur’an in Sweden.

Following Stockholm's permission for a gathering where a copy of the Qur’an was intended to be burned, Saudi Arabia summoned the Swedish mission to express its condemnation, while Iraq immediately expelled the Swedish ambassador.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs submitted a protest memorandum, and Iran summoned the Swedish ambassador to protest repeated insults to Islamic sanctities. Turkey strongly denounced the vile attack on the Holy Qur’an.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned against allowing such irresponsible actions, while the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack as an expression of hatred and racism.

In Yemen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Sweden for allowing such acts under the pretext of freedom of expression. Al-Azhar described Sweden's allowance as a crime against Islam and humanity, urging Arab and Islamic nations to boycott Swedish products in support of Allah and His noble book of the Qur'an.

Meanwhile, a social media campaign calls to cut ties with Sweden and boycott it gets viral, further escalating the crisis between Muslims and Sweden over the Qur’an burning and desecration incidents in Stockholm.