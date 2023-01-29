Over 144 Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians

ALBAWABA - Jewish settlers have gone on the rampage attacking Palestinians and their properties in different areas of the occupied West Bank. The attacks started, Saturday night and doesn't seem to be stopping.

مستوطنون يعتدون على مواطنين في الضفة المحتلة



اعتدى مستوطنون على عدد من بسطات الخضار والبيوت البلاستيكية لمواطنين في الضفة المحتلة، في سلسلة متواصلة من هجمات المستوطنين على المواطنين دون ردع من شرطة الاحتلال.#فلسطين #epal pic.twitter.com/dlqQQAp8uW — EPAL-المركز الأوروبي الفلسطيني للإعلام (@epalmediacenter) January 29, 2023

Palestinian activists say theses attacks are expected to increase in intensity and ferocity and spread to wider areas in the Palestinian territories in the coming days.

دغلس يحذر من تصاعد هجمات المستوطنين ضد المواطنين وممتلكاتهم https://t.co/Exi5NzxZRY — Walid Zaher (@FatehDk) January 28, 2023

Palestinian youths have had to stand guard in different villages and towns against settlers attacking their villages and hamlets south of Nablus.

دعوات لإعادة تفعيل لجان الحراسة لحماية المواطنين من هجمات المستوطنين https://t.co/YpXKY3awdw — 100K أبو مصطفى Ⓜ (@Monther_Swaisy) January 29, 2023

There were144 attacks carried out in just one night by Israeli settlers said Ghassan Douglas who is responsible for the settlements file in the Palestinian Authority.

تحذير فلسطيني من تصاعد هجمات المستوطنين المتطرفين بالضفة الغربية https://t.co/aQCkDReHYc — 22 الاعلامي (@22ale3lami) January 28, 2023

The settlers destroyed 120 vehicles through stone throwing on the roads and attacked 22 shops in Howara and burned six vehicles in the Majdal Bani Fadel, adding other villages attacked included Qusra, Joreesh and Bawbet Madama and Turmusayyah near Ramallah, Douglass maintained.