Over 144 Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians

Marwan Asmar

Published January 29th, 2023 - 12:24 GMT
File: Israeli soldiers stand by as Israeli settlers throw stones at Palestinians during clashes in the town of Huwara in the West Bank on October 13, 2022. (Oren ZIV / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Jewish settlers have gone on the rampage attacking Palestinians and their properties in different areas of the occupied West Bank. The attacks started, Saturday night and doesn't seem to be stopping.

Palestinian activists say theses attacks are expected to increase in intensity and ferocity and spread to wider areas in the Palestinian territories in the coming days. 

Palestinian youths have had to stand guard in different villages and towns against settlers attacking their villages and hamlets south of Nablus. 

There were144 attacks carried out in just one night by Israeli settlers said Ghassan Douglas who is responsible for the settlements file in the Palestinian Authority. 

The settlers destroyed 120 vehicles through stone throwing on the roads and attacked 22 shops in Howara and burned six vehicles in the Majdal Bani Fadel, adding other villages attacked included Qusra, Joreesh and Bawbet Madama and Turmusayyah near Ramallah, Douglass maintained.

