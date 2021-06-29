Over 15 Million Get Both Vaccine Doses in Turkey

The number of fully vaccinated people against the coronavirus in Turkey passed the 15 million mark, according to the country’s Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

Turkey, a country with some 84 million people, has administered over 48.89 million doses of vaccine and more than 33.89 million people received at least one dose of the jab since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases, Turkey is set to end all virus-related restrictions starting this Thursday.



Turkey has suspended flights from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka until further notice, according to a circular issued by the Interior Ministry on Monday.

Also, passengers from the UK, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore are now required to have a negative COVID-19 test result taken within the last 72 hours.

