  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Over 15 Million Get Both Vaccine Doses in Turkey

Over 15 Million Get Both Vaccine Doses in Turkey

Published June 29th, 2021 - 12:20 GMT
48.89M doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Turkey
A man receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre installed in the Ankara High Speed Train Station for passengers and train staff on June 28, 2021 in Ankara. Adem ALTAN / AFP
Highlights
Turkey administers more than 48.89M doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The number of fully vaccinated people against the coronavirus in Turkey passed the 15 million mark, according to the country’s Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

Also ReadOver 2.96 Billion Shots of The Covid Vaccine Given WorldwideOver 2.96 Billion Shots of The Covid Vaccine Given Worldwide

Turkey, a country with some 84 million people, has administered over 48.89 million doses of vaccine and more than 33.89 million people received at least one dose of the jab since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases, Turkey is set to end all virus-related restrictions starting this Thursday.


Turkey has suspended flights from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka until further notice, according to a circular issued by the Interior Ministry on Monday.

Also ReadOver 2.96 Billion Shots of The Covid Vaccine Given WorldwideUAE: 70% of People Given The COVID-19 Jab

Also, passengers from the UK, Iran, Egypt, and Singapore are now required to have a negative COVID-19 test result taken within the last 72 hours.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:fully vaccinatedvaccineTurkeyWuhanChina

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...