  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Over 330,000 internally displaced in Sudan

Over 330,000 internally displaced in Sudan

Published May 2nd, 2023 - 09:21 GMT
Sudan

ALBAWABA - The United Nations reported that more than 330,000 people were internally displaced by violence in Sudan since April 15.

Also ReadAnimals in Sudan are starving amid clashesAnimals in Sudan are starving amid clashes

The UN added that about 100,000 others have fled the country into neighbouring countries. 

The organization further highlighted that its aid appeals for Sudan this year were $1.5 billion short but only 14 percent were funded.

The fighting started in Sudan in mid-April between the Sudanese Armed Forces which is led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces which is led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, generally referred to as Hemedti.

Tags:SudanWarcivil war

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...