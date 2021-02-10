Over 80 British MPs Seek to Pressure Israel Not to Evict 200 Palestinian Families in Jerusalem

Over 80 British parliamentarians representing all parties, in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wrote in a letter to the British Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, that the British government must do everything in its power to prevent the mass/forced evictions and dispossession of Palestinian families in Jerusalem.

About 200 families in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan are in danger of being dispossessed following a legal battle waged against them by settler associations. British lawmakers have made it clear that these evictions, some of which have already taken place, are a violation of international law, and that it is Britain’s job to make sure they do not happen.

Over 80 UK parliamentarians call on Israel to stop the dispossession of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem, or face diplomatic consequences.



Read their letter to @DominicRaab. https://t.co/RwKbejkGKp pic.twitter.com/523iLZOrTy — APPG on Palestine (@PalestineAPPG) February 8, 2021

In the letter, parliamentarians said:

“We believe that given the huge scale of this planned dispossession which would amount to the largest displacement of Palestinians since 1967, diplomatic words of concern are insufficient”.

They also state that “all measures should be on the table” for the UK government, “including reducing diplomatic engagement and banning trade in settlement products in full conformity with international law obligations in order to challenge the settler economy that profits from the occupation.”

The Britain-Palestine APPG hosted a briefing for parliamentarians on the forced eviction and dispossession of Palestinians in East Jerusalem with @m7mdkurd & @hagitofran of @peacenowisrael. Chaired by @JulieElliottMP.



Watch here: https://t.co/TQH5nbkNVg — APPG on Palestine (@PalestineAPPG) February 4, 2021

The letter comes a day before the appeal hearing of four Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah. The families are in danger of dispossession due to the claim that the land on which their homes were built belonged to Jews before 1948, but the families cannot claim the properties they lost in ‘48 within the Green Line or current-day Israel.

Full Letter, sent by Julie Elliott MP and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi as co-chairs of the Britain-Palestine All-Party Parliamentary Group: