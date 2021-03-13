Oxygen Cut on Covid-19 Patients in Jordan; PM Orders Probe

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Saturday ordered an urgent investigation into an oxygen supply disruption at the Salt Public Hospital, which left an unidentified number of patients dead.



The prime minister pledged that the probe will be clear, transparent and comprehensive, and that the findings will be disclosed to the public.



Khasawneh said he ordered the President of the Judicial Council to lead the fact-finding team and ensure the results of the probe are released independently and clearly.



The premier vowed that those found responsible for the incident will be held accountable according to the law.