Pakistan: 384 Kids Die in The Floods

The death toll of Pakistan's catastrophic flooding is rising steadily, with 1,162 people, including 384 children and 231 women, died due to flooding since mid-June, German press agency (dpa) reported.

The numbers are expected to further increase in the coming days, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The death toll in Pakistan continues to mount, passing 1,000 as of this morning. 33 million people have been displaced. More than 500,000 homes destroyed. Climate chaos isn't some future possibility, it is happening right now. https://t.co/aNQ5GxApJJ — Jason Hickel (@jasonhickel) August 28, 2022

More than 33 million people in some 116 of Pakistan's 160 administrative districts have been affected by the floods, with at least 72 districts being declared disaster areas.

Hundreds of thousands of people are currently living without food, clean water, shelter and basic basic medicines.

On Tuesday, the United Nations issued a flash appeal for $160 million in emergency aid to help Pakistan.

