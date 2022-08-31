  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Pakistan: 384 Kids Die in The Floods

Pakistan: 384 Kids Die in The Floods

Published August 31st, 2022 - 05:55 GMT
death toll
Flood affected women fill drinking water from a handpump amid a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on August 29, 2022. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP)

The death toll of Pakistan's catastrophic flooding is rising steadily, with 1,162 people, including 384 children and 231 women, died due to flooding since mid-June, German press agency (dpa) reported.

Also ReadDeath Toll in Pakistan Flood Rises to 1,061 (AFP)Death Toll in Pakistan Flood Rises to 1,061 (AFP)

The numbers are expected to further increase in the coming days, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

More than 33 million people in some 116 of Pakistan's 160 administrative districts have been affected by the floods, with at least 72 districts being declared disaster areas.

Hundreds of thousands of people are currently living without food, clean water, shelter and basic basic medicines.

On Tuesday, the United Nations issued a flash appeal for $160 million in emergency aid to help Pakistan.

 

This article is adapted from its original source.

Tags:death tollPakistanFloods

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright 2022 Emirates News Agency (WAM)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...