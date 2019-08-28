Pakistan Accuses India of Killing 2 Kids, Firing Across Kashmir Border

Pakistan on Tuesday accused Indian border force of resorting to "unprovoked" firing along Kashmir border killing two, including a child.

"Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nekrun Sector along LOC (Line of Control) deliberately targeting civil population", a statement by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the mouthpiece of Pakistan Army, said.

LOC is a de facto border that divides the disputed Himalayan valley between Pakistan and India.

The firing killed a 45-year old man, and a 3-year old girl, leaving three citizens injured and three houses burnt, the statement added.

Earlier this month, clashes followed the reported killing of three Pakistani and five Indian soldiers in firing along the LOC.

Already mounting tensions between the nuclear-armed Pakistan and India have further flared up following the scrapping of the special status of the disputed Himalayan valley.

India, earlier this month, removed all special provisions granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of Indian Constitution.

It also divided the erstwhile province into two centrally administered "union territories" and took away powers from the assembly.





Jammu and Kashmir is under near-complete lockdown since Aug. 5 after India scrapped the special provisions, according to several rights group, including the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

India blocked communications and imposed strict restrictions to thwart any rebellion while political leaders in the region have been detained as the right groups repeatedly called on New Delhi to lift the restrictions and release political detainees.

From 1954 until Aug. 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir had special provisions under which it enacted its own laws. The provisions also protected the region's citizenship law, which barred outsiders from settling in and owning land in the territory.

India and Pakistan both hold Kashmir in parts and claim it in full. China also controls part of the contested region, but it is India and Pakistan who have fought two wars over Kashmir.

This article has been adapted from its original source.