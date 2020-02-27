Pakistan, Brazil Confirm First Cases of The Killer Coronavirus

Pakistan and Brazil have become the latest countries to confirm cases of the killer coronavirus that is rapidly sweeping the world.

Forty-five nations and territories have now recorded cases of the deadly infection, which began in China at the end of December.

More than 81,000 cases of the COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – have been recorded across the world, with the death toll nearing 2,800.

Pakistani health officials confirmed two patients had been struck down by the virus but revealed both were in a 'stable' condition.

Brazilian authorities announced its first case was a 61-year-old who spent two weeks on a work trip in Lombardy, the Italian region at the heart of Europe's crisis.

He is the first confirmed case in South America. Antarctica is now the only continent to not record a case of the deadly virus.

It comes during Brazil's week-long carnival holiday, with millions of revellers taking to the streets for boisterous celebrations. 1.5million tourists are thought to flock to Brazil every year for the parades.

'We will now see how this virus behaves in a tropical country in the middle of summer, how its behavior pattern will be,' Brazil's Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said.

The Brazilian man spent two weeks in northern Italy's Lombardy region on a work trip, where he contracted the contagious virus, the health ministry said. He developed symptoms including a sore throat and fever – tell-tale signs of the disease.

Authorities said last night that a first laboratory test for the COVID-19 virus was positive and they were waiting for a second test to confirm.

According to the Health Ministry, the man began to show symptoms compatible with the illness, such as a dry cough, throat pain and flu symptoms.

Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Institute, where the man received medical attention, carried out respiratory tests, and the Adolfo Lutz Institute in the same city carried out the subsequent test confirming the virus.

Brazil's national health agency Anvisa has been working to map all contact the man had with other people in the hospital, at home, and on the plane returning to Brazil.

Yesterday Anvisa requested the flight manifest to investigate other possible cases.

Fears were raised earlier this month that the Rio Carnival could bring the first cases of the deadly coronavirus to South America as a million tourists descend on the Brazilian city from around the world.

Officials in Rio de Janeiro prepared for an outbreak by freeing up 120 hospital beds and training health workers how to spot symptoms of the highly contagious disease.

They also practiced how to quickly apply face masks to potential patients while themselves slipping into protective plastic suits.

Pakistan today confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus but both patients are in a 'stable' condition, the health minister said.

'Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control,' Health Minister Zafar Mirza tweeted.

One of the cases was detected in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, a provincial official said. It was not immediately clear where the second infected person was based.

It comes as fifty more cases – including four children – have been confirmed in Italy, taking the country's toll past 370.

At least eleven towns have been quarantined in the northern part of the country a desperate attempt to contain the crisis.

Infected patients have already spread the coronavirus from Italy to Austria, Croatia, Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain in Europe.

Algeria, in northern Africa, also reported its first case last night – an Italian national who had arrived in the country last week.

Elsewhere in the world, Iran today announced four more deaths from coronavirus and 44 new cases as the outbreak tightens its grip on the Middle East.

The latest deaths bring the official tally to 19 fatalities out of 139 cases, although the very high death rate has fuelled suspicion that the regime's figures are too low.

Despite the growing crisis, Iran has refused to quarantine Qom, a major destination for Shi'ite pilgrims. Around 20million pilgrims visit the city every year.

The World Health Organisation's China chief yesterday claimed governments are 'simply not ready' to tackle their own coronavirus onslaughts.

Bruce Aylward, head of the joint WHO-China mission of experts, said Beijing's success in firefighting has lulled other nations into a false sense of security.

He said: 'You have to be ready to manage this at a larger scale... and it has to be done fast,' insisting countries have to 'be ready as if this hits us tomorrow'.

Coronavirus fears have also been raised on board a new cruise ship after it was blocked from docking in Jamaica because a member of its crew was sick.

The MSC Meraviglia, which is carrying more than 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew from Miami, was barred from making port in Ocho Rios.

Officials discovered a member of the crew was in isolation with flu-like symptoms, including a fever, cough and muscle pains.

Health minister Chris Tufton said the suspected coronavirus case had been to a 'country of interest' linked with coronavirus.

The ship is now headed for Georgetown, the capital of the Cayman Islands, where health authorities have already said it will not be able to dock.

It comes after cruise ship MS Westerdam was rejected from five ports earlier this month amid fears over coronavirus.

And it comes after an outbreak of the disease on the Diamond Princess ship which sickened more than 600 and killed four.

This article has been adapted from its original source.