Pakistan Bus Blast Kills 13 Including 9 Chinese Workers

At least 13 people were killed in a blast targeting a bus in Pakistan. Sources reveal that 9 Chinese engineer workers are among people killed in the bus blast.

The bus blast happened early on Wednesday in north-western Pakistan; two soldiers and two locals died in the tragic incident.

Officials stated that the bus was transporting Chinese engineers, surveyors and mechanical staff to the Dasu dam site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province before being targeted with the blast.