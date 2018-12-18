Pakistan is Helping in U.S.-Taliban Negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Premier Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Taliban Follow >

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his country had helped the U.S. bring Afghan Taliban to the negotiation table.

"Pakistan has helped in the dialogue between Taliban and the U.S. in Abu Dhabi. Let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people," Khan tweeted.

He promised Islamabad will do everything it can to further the peace process.

Afghan Taliban representatives met with U.S. officials on Monday in the UAE to end the 17-year conflict in Afghanistan.

Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, led the U.S. team. Officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and UAE also participated in the talks.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday the group held a round of meetings with senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and UAE to discuss the withdrawal of U.S. forces from war-torn Afghanistan.

"Preliminary talks were held with the said countries along with the State Department’s Special Representative Zalmai Khalilzad at the end of the day. And meetings in this negotiations process shall continue today," he said in a statement released to journalists.

Earlier on Monday, Afghan media reported that Kabul government representatives are also participating in the meeting. However, the Taliban spokesman rejected the reports saying they only spoke to U.S. officials and had no plans to speak to the Kabul government, which they do not recognize.

U.S. President Donald Trump asked for Islamabad's help in brokering the talks earlier this month.

Pakistan had brokered the first round of direct talks between the fragile Afghan government and Taliban in Islamabad in July 2015. The process broke down when the Taliban announced the death of their long-time leader Mullah Omer -- triggering a bitter power struggle within the militia.

This article has been adapted from its original source.