Pakistan PM Imran Khan Calls for Elections After Dissolve of National Assembly

Published April 3rd, 2022 - 09:41 GMT
Imran Khan calls for elections after no confidence vote rejected
A supporter of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party holds a placard with a picture of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan during a rally in Islamabad on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had a no confidence motion rejected

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had a no-confidence motion against him rejected today, with no voting taking place.

It had been expected that he would be removed from power through the no-confidence vote, as the opposition had the numbers to push the motion through.

In an address to the nation following the decision, Mr Khan said that he has asked the President to dissolve the parliament and that the people of Pakistan should 'prepare for elections'.

Pakistan's Minister for Information has since confirmed that Mr Khan will continue his duties as Prime Minister, while the cabinet has been dissolved. 

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, who was in chair after a no-confidence motion against the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was submitted just hours before the vote, dismissed the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister calling it ‘unconstitutional’.  

Khan, who led Pakistan’s cricket team to victory in the 1992 World Cup, became Pakistan’s prime minister in 2018.

He was elected as a new, third force in Pakistan's politics, on promises to end corruption and revitalise the economy.

However four years later many feel he has failed to deliver, with rising costs of living a common complaint made against him.

Speaking to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: 'I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections.

 

'I congratulate every Pakistani on the speaker's decision. The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us.

'The nation should decide who should govern them. Not the corrupt people who conspire with foreign powers.

'Prepare for elections. You will decide.'

The opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), accused the government of violating the constitution by not allowing voting on the motion.

He said that the united Opposition will stage a dharna, a way of showing disagreement by refusing to leave a place, in the National Assembly.

 He said: 'Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court.

'We call on all institutions to protect, uphold, defend & implement the constitution of Pakistan.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.

