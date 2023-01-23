Pakistan suffers major power outage

  1. Home
Published January 23rd, 2023 - 05:45 GMT
In this photograph taken on January 4, 2023, a general view of the Darra Adam Khel Library building is pictured in Darra Adamkhel town, some 35 kilometres (20 miles) south of Peshawar.(Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Pakistan has been hit with a major power outage that left parts of the country without electricity. The government stated on Twitter that the system went down due to a failure in transmission lines.

The power outage occurred at 7:34 a.m. on Monday morning due to a system failure.

According to the governmental account, workers have been working rapidly to fix the system.

ANI reported that parts of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi remained without electricity for hours. The power outage is said to affect around 220 million people.

