Pakistan suffers major power outage

ALBAWABA - Pakistan has been hit with a major power outage that left parts of the country without electricity. The government stated on Twitter that the system went down due to a failure in transmission lines.

The power outage occurred at 7:34 a.m. on Monday morning due to a system failure.

According to the governmental account, workers have been working rapidly to fix the system.

وارسک سے گرڈ سٹیشنوں کی بحالی کا آغاز کر دیا گیا ہے اور پچھلے ایک گھنٹے میں اسلام آباد سپلائی کمپنی اور پشاور سپلائی کمپنی کے محدود تعداد میں گرڈ بحال کر دیے گئے ہیں۔ — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) January 23, 2023

ANI reported that parts of Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi remained without electricity for hours. The power outage is said to affect around 220 million people.