Pakistani, Indonesian Delegates on 'Secret Visit' to Israel

ALBAWABA - Its trending. The Foreign Ministry in Islamabad is denying news there is currently a Pakistani delegation visiting Israel.

#Pakistan Foreign Ministry denied news of sending an official delegation to apartheid #Israel, confirming Pakistan's firm support to the #Palestinian cause.#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/ENyAPOUj9s — ACT 4 PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@Act4pal1) September 24, 2022

This denial is coming after many news websites are reporting the fact that there is currently two delegations - Pakistani and Israeli - who are in Israel to discuss diplomatic ties.

A 9 Member Pakistani delegation ( Pakistani Americans , Pakistani British and from inside Pakistan) being led by former Head of Pakistan Cricket Board is visiting Israel secretly to discuss diplomatic ties and set to meet Israeli President this week. Guy Azriel Israeli Journalist pic.twitter.com/DEeJfRc9YK — MNA (@Engr_Naveed111) September 20, 2022

Needless to say the delegates are involved in secret talks as reported by the Jerusalem Post. Just before the visit the Israeli daily stated the Pakistani delegation is headed by Pakistani-American Nasim Ashraf, an ex-minister in the former cabinet of Pervez Musharraf.

Pakistan delegation in Israel for secret talks,is headed by Pakistani-American Nasim Ashraf, former minister of state in Pervez Musharraf's govt. Delegation was given tours across Israel. They're also scheduled to meet with Israel's President Isaac Herzog.https://t.co/nI4l99xang pic.twitter.com/qg4tsfOLrq — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) September 20, 2022

Ashraf had visited Israel and that's why he was fired from his post. Meanwhile a senior official from Indonesia is also in Israel according to one website, stating that last August, an Israeli delegation of investors, technology, and trade specialists visited Indonesia. The volume of direct and indirect trade between Israel and Indonesia reaches approximately $500 million per year, the I24 news website maintained.

A #Pakistani delegation led by Nasim Ashraf to #Israel is being revealed in this video. Such visits are made to normalize the OCCUPATION. let's remind you all that #Israel is an illegal occupation. We can't recognize them constitutionally, legally and ideologically. We condemn it pic.twitter.com/RPwDIlxBCt — Pakistan Bar Councils (@Pak_Bar_Council) September 20, 2022

As part of their tour the a group of 12 Pakistani visitors made their way into the ancient city of Jerusalem. The delegation of Pakistani community leaders are on a six-day visit designed to foster deeper ties between the two countries, which do not have diplomatic relations writes the Times of Israel.