Pakistani, Indonesian Delegates on 'Secret Visit' to Israel

Al Bawaba Staff

Published September 25th, 2022 - 11:53 GMT
Foreigners in Tel Aviv (AFP File Folder)

ALBAWABA - Its trending. The Foreign Ministry in Islamabad is denying news there is currently a Pakistani delegation visiting Israel.  

This denial is coming after many news websites are reporting the fact that there is currently two delegations - Pakistani and Israeli - who are in Israel to discuss diplomatic ties. 

Needless to say the delegates are involved in secret talks as reported by the Jerusalem Post. Just before the visit the Israeli daily stated the Pakistani delegation is headed by Pakistani-American Nasim Ashraf, an ex-minister in the former cabinet of Pervez Musharraf.

Ashraf had visited Israel and that's why he was fired from his post. Meanwhile a senior official from Indonesia is also in Israel according to one website, stating that last August, an Israeli delegation of investors, technology, and trade specialists visited Indonesia. The volume of direct and indirect trade between Israel and Indonesia reaches approximately $500 million per year, the I24 news website maintained. 

As part of their tour the a group of 12 Pakistani visitors made their way into the ancient city of Jerusalem. The delegation of Pakistani community leaders are on a six-day visit designed to foster deeper ties between the two countries, which do not have diplomatic relations writes the Times of Israel.

 


