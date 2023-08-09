  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Pakistani President dissolves parliament and government ahead of elections

Pakistani President dissolves parliament and government ahead of elections

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 9th, 2023 - 10:19 GMT
Pakistani President
Pakistani President, Arif Alvi. Twitter/@ArifAlvi
Highlights
This maneuver clears the path for a transitional government composed of technocrats, responsible for orchestrating the upcoming elections.

ALBAWABA- In a significant development, Pakistani President Arif Alvi has taken steps to dissolve both the government and the parliament on Wednesday, setting the stage for anticipated elections that might extend into the next year. 

Also ReadPakistani Prime Minister announces government dissolution ahead of interim arrangementsPakistani Prime Minister announces government dissolution ahead of interim arrangements

The presidency's official statement conveyed that "the president dissolved the National Assembly upon the recommendation of the Prime Minister." 

This maneuver clears the path for a transitional government composed of technocrats, responsible for orchestrating the upcoming elections. Legal stipulations dictate that elections must occur within 90 days of parliament's dissolution; however, Shahbaz Sharif's government signaled the likelihood of a delay. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif announced his intention to propose the dissolution of the current government to President Arif Alvi, marking the commencement of interim measures leading up to the impending elections. 
 

Tags:Pakistanpolitical deadlockelectionsDissolution of ParliamentArif Alvi

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now