Palestine buries youth 2 months after Israel releases his body

ALBAWABA - Palestine buries its 17-year-old youth two months after Israeli soldiers agreed to release his body and shooting him dead.

Palestinians in Abu Falah village take part in the funeral procession of Haitham Mubarak, who was murdered by the lsraeli occupation forces two months ago near Ramallah. His family and relatives didn’t have the chance to bury him before as his dead body was kidnapped by the IOF. pic.twitter.com/sjBDE5emzu — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 19, 2022

The burial of Haitham Mubarak finally took place where he was laid to rest. For his mother it was a painful farewell as his she insisted that his body be first taken to his house and room after he was killed.

The Mother of the Palestinian teen, Haitham Mubarak, bids a final sad farewell to her son, who was shot dead two months ago by Israeli forces

In the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/XTZO2qbgO7 — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) November 19, 2022

Hundreds of mourners took part in Mubarak’s funeral in his hometown of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, and chanted slogans decrying the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people according to the Palestine Chronicle.

It added Mubarak was shot dead on September 8 by Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near Bittin for no apparent reason.