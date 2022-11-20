Palestine buries youth 2 months after Israel releases his body

  1. Home
Published November 20th, 2022 - 06:47 GMT
Haitham Mubarak (twitter)

ALBAWABA  - Palestine buries its 17-year-old youth two months after Israeli soldiers agreed to release his body and shooting him dead.

The burial of Haitham Mubarak finally took place where he was laid to rest. For his mother it was a painful farewell as his she insisted that his body be first taken to his house and room after he was killed.

 Hundreds of mourners took part in Mubarak’s funeral in his hometown of Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah, and chanted slogans decrying the ongoing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people according to the Palestine Chronicle.

It added Mubarak was shot dead on September 8 by Israeli soldiers at a checkpoint near Bittin for no apparent reason.

