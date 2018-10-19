Palestine Calls on World Court to Probe Israel Crimes in Gaza

Israeli forces fire at Palestinians trying to cut border fence between Israel and Gaza Strip on Friday (AFP)

Palestine on Thursday called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open an investigation into “crimes” committed by Israel against the Palestinians and their land.

Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization said he sent a letter to ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda about Israeli government’s recent approval to build 31 housing units in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

The Jewish settlement in Al-Khalil (Hebron) would be the first in the middle of the old city since 1979, said Erekat, calling Bensouda to take necessary steps to probe and punish those who were guilty.

He said the move is “creating a very dangerous precedent.”

“The situation of Hebron is intolerable, creating a clear policy of apartheid. As you know quite well, the crime of apartheid is considered a crime against humanity according to the Rome Statute, and is characterized as inhumane acts,” Erekat said in his letter.

The Israeli government on Sunday approved a plan to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The decision includes 22 million shekels ($6.1 million) in funding to build 31 units in Hebron.

This article has been adapted from its original source.