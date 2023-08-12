Palestine, Egypt, and Jordan leaders forge summit path

ALBAWABA - In a strategic move, the leaders of Palestine, Egypt, and Jordan are set to assemble for a crucial summit. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdulfattah el-Sisi, and Jordan's King Abdullah II will converge in the historic city of El Alamein, Egypt.

The forthcoming summit is expected to tackle pressing matters on the regional agenda, with a keen focus on recent developments in Palestine, the persistent challenges faced by its people, and the pursuit of international backing.

Sources report that the tripartite summit, scheduled for tomorrow, is anticipated to delve into multifaceted discussions. These will encompass the latest shifts within the Palestinian landscape, addressing the grievances and hardships encountered by Palestinian citizens. The overarching objective remains securing the international support indispensable for asserting Palestinian rights to freedom, autonomy, and self-determination.

CHRIS SETIAN/Jordanian Royal Palace/AFP

Diab al-Lev, Palestine's Ambassador to Cairo, shared insights into the forthcoming summit's aims. He emphasized that beyond its regional implications, the summit stands as a platform to foster consultation and consensus on matters spanning the global and Arab arenas. The intent is to harmonize perspectives and formulate a united stance on shared concerns.

This assembly holds parallels to a similar gathering held on January 17, where the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine engaged in discussions reflecting mutual goals and interests. As the clock ticks closer to this significant meeting, the world awaits the outcomes that may shape the trajectory of the region. Stay tuned for live updates as the summit unfolds.