12 Charges Sought Against Palestinian 'Slap Video' Teen
Ahed Tamimi in court (AFP)
Israeli authorities are seeking 12 charges against a Palestinian teenager arrested after a video of her slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in the West Bank went viral, her lawyer said Monday.
Ahed Tamimi, 16, has been hailed as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's occupation of the West Bank. Israelis accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.
Tamimi's lawyer Gaby Lasky spoke to journalists ahead of her hearing in a military court, saying the charges include assault and relate to six different incidents.
The accusations also include stone-throwing, incitement and making threats, Lasky said.
Prosecutors are also seeking five charges against her mother Nariman, and had on Sunday filed charges against her cousin Nour, 20.
Ahed Tamimi's family says the December 15 incident occurred in the yard of their home in Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah.
A video shows the cousins approaching two Israeli soldiers and telling them to leave before shoving, kicking and slapping them.
Ahed Tamimi is the most aggressive of the two in the video.
The heavily armed soldiers do not respond in the face of what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them.
They then move backwards after Ahed Tamimi's mother Nariman becomes involved.
Ahed Tamimi, arrested in the early hours of Dec. 19, has been involved in a series of previous confrontations, with older pictures of her confronting soldiers widely published.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
