Israeli Detained Over 600 Palestinians Since Trump's Jerusalem Announcement
Palestinian prisoners walk at the yard of Megiddo Prison. (AFP/Menahem Kahana)
Israeli forces detained at least 24 Palestinians during pre dawn raids Tuesday across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian sources.
The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) reported that as of Tuesday the number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since the U.S. President’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel three weeks ago, stands at 610 Palestinians, including 170 minors, 12 women and three injured detainees.
In the southern West Bank, PPS said that Israeli forces detained eight Palestinians from the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem city. PPS identified them as Ali Eid Abu Aker, Abdullah Hammad, Ali Hammad, Mahmoud Hammad, Adham Uweis, Muath Abu Aker, Ammar Abu Aker and Majdi Abu Aker.
Locals also told Ma’an that a ninth Palestinian was detained, identified as Firas Abu Wasfi.
According to locals, Israeli forces released Ali Eid Abu Aker and Firas Abu Wasfi after hours of detention, and ordered them to send in their brothers for interrogation.
During the raid, Israeli forces fired several sound bombs into the camp, as some young men through rocks at them from the rooftops.
In occupied East Jerusalem district, PPS said that 10 Palestinians were detained. They were identified as Mufid Muhammad al-Abbasi, Muhammad al-Shyukhi, Muhammad Sarhan, Muhammaz Zeidani, Karim al-Shyukhi, Uday Abu Tayeh, Fouad al-Qaq and Mumen al-Abbasi.
Meanwhile in the northern West Bank, four Palestinians were detained in the Tulkarem district. PPS identified them as Ahmad Muhammad Mahmoud Hamdan, 20, Omar Khalid Lifdawi, Amr Mahmoud Ghanem, 19, Dirgham Ghazi Alariya and Abed al-Rahman Allam Marie, 21.
Israeli raids into Palestinian towns and villages are near daily occurrence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
According to the U.N., between December 5 and the 18th, Israeli forces carried out 162 search and arrest operations in the West Bank.
