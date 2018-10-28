Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar Condemn Pittsburgh Synagogue Slaying

Members and supporters of the Jewish community come together for a candlelight vigil, in remembrance of those who died earlier in the day during a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, in front of the White House in Washington, DC on October 27, 2018 (AFP)

In an unusual move, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar have all made official statements on Sunday condemning Saturday's mass shooting in a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet on Sunday that it "condemns the terrorist attack against the Tree of Life synagogue in Pitttsburgh, USA, and expresses solidarity with American people."

The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry also referred to the attack as an act of terrorism by those who hold to a fascist doctrine based on the supremacy and dominance of the white race.

It’s a particularly dangerous form of terrorism because it exists with the society itself and targets any who disagrees with it, the PA said.

PLO Ambassador Husan Zomlot, who heads the PA mission to the United Kingdom tweeted in English.

“This murderous attack is pure evil & must unite Jews, Christians and Muslims for an uncompromising fight against all forms of hatred and racism. My heart goes with the families of the victims and the American people,” Zomlot said.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington tweeted, “The Embassy expresses its sincere condolences to the American people and to families of victims of the violent incident at a synagogue in Pittsburgh today. Houses of worship are meant to provide safe and spiritual refuge. Those who desecrate their sanctity attack all humanity.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called it an act of terrorism. “I condemn the terror attack against a Pittsburgh synagogue and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the American people. Turkey unequivocally condemns all forms of terrorism in all parts of the world regardless of their targets,” Erdogan said.

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said that it condemned “the shooting that targeted a synagogue” and “expresses its deep condolences to the victims’ families, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured as a result of this heinous act.

“The Ministry also affirms its support and solidarity with the United States, in all the measures it takes to ensure safety and security, reiterating the Kingdom’s firm stance against all forms of violence and extremism,” it said.

The state run Qatar News Agency said that Qatar “strongly condemns Pittsburgh shooting in Pennsylvania, in the United States, which resulted in several deaths and injuries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence and criminality regardless of their motives and reasons.”