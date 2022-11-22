Is the Palestinian Authority in danger of collapse?

ALBAWABA - The Israelis are saying the Palestinian Authority is on the verge of collapse. This maybe old news for Israeli newspapers have always let out these kind of fielders, suggesting the "Palestinian government" in Ramallah is on the verge of imminent collapse.

Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar warned about the danger of an imminent collapse of the Palestinian Authority and further deterioration of the security situation in the West Bank during a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu.#Israel | #WestBankhttps://t.co/pmM4QdgcIo — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) November 19, 2022

But why should the Israeli government, or more precisely incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has just won his country's elections and is already busy picking an extremist and racist ministers as part of his team.

Security sources:

Shin Bet head Ronan Bar met with Prime Minister-elect Netanyahu and warned against the danger of the collapse of the Palestinian Authority and escalation in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/Y2cmd13fWh — יוני בן מנחם yoni ben menachem (@yonibmen) November 18, 2022

Apparently however, many Israelis are worried and are telling the prime minister-elect to to take care and watch out for an imminent Palestinian Authority collapse Today, this is across the board in Israel, the talk of town. Why should the extremists worry is beyond anyone's imagination.

The collapse of the Palestinian Authority & the ensuing chaos is exactly what top Netanyahu partner Bezalel Smotrich, a theocrat, hopes to achieve. https://t.co/QMUwxRi6wg — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) November 18, 2022

The first to kick off is the Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. He warned of the danger of an imminent collapse of the Palestinian Authority in the areas it which it rules and he expressed these views to Netanyahu in an extended meeting.

#ISRAEL intelligence agency Shin Bet warns that the #Palestinian Authority in danger of imminent collapse in the backdrop of the establishment of #Netanyahu's emerging government. They point to growth of new, younger militant groups like Lions Den who have easy access to weapons — Children of Peace (@ChildrenofPeace) November 20, 2022

He told the rightwing politician, and who is known for his anti-peaces stances, that the situation in the West Bank is rapidly deteriorating and that include the rising in popularity of groups like the Lions' Den which could pose as an alternative to the Palestinian Authority and possibly takeover.

Palestinian Authority in danger of imminent collapse, Shin Bet chief warns Netanyahu https://t.co/B0jvBI0Q37 via @RaptureForums — Rapture Forums (@RaptureForums) November 20, 2022

This issue is worrying Israelis so much that many are talking about it. A collapse of the Palestinian Authority, even if that is realistic, and it might be blown out of all proportions could be disastrous for Israel with much implications for their security and their governance of an occupied Palestinian population.

As well, the Palestinian Authority are probably regarding such talks as hogwash, stating they are not going anywhere. The incoming Israeli administration will likely be full of extremists and have their ultraistic, nationalistic, rightwing agenda and Netanyahu will unlikely talk to Palestinian politicians unlike the outgoing Israeli government who had a more lax approach.

Nevertheless, President Mahmood Abbas has a different take on the whole affair but the 86-year-old is being blamed just the same.