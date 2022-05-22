  1. Home
  3. Palestinian Boy Killed With 11 Live Bullets by Israeli Troops in Jenin

Palestinian Boy Killed With 11 Live Bullets by Israeli Troops in Jenin

Published May 22nd, 2022 - 12:15 GMT
Amjad al-Fayed
Amjad al-Fayed was killed with 11 Israeli bullets (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Israeli troops shot and killed 17-year-old Palestinian boy Amjad al-Fayed with 11 live bullets. His death is all over the social media.

His body was riddled with bullets during the Israeli raid of Jenin Camp in the occupied West Bank. 

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said a 17-year-old Palestinian was killed and an 18-year-old injured by Israeli gunfire during a military raid near a West Bank refugee camp according to report in the UPI.

The ministry said the youth died as a result of being shot in the neck and chest by Israeli military gunfire near the outskirts of the Jenin refugee camp.

His murder, which was shocking because of the gruesome way it was carried out and has gone viral on the social media with thousands mourned his death. 

One tweeted the Israeli troops adopted a license-to-kill approach as they recently adopted with both his uncles. 

Al Fayed was shot with 11 bullets, a post that has gone viral for its blatant disregard for human life.

The posts continue:

Tensions have been on the rise in Jenin for several months, with veteran Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh and her producer being killed while reporting on an Israeli raid in the city on May 11, UPI added.

 

Tags:Amjad al-FayedJenonOccupied West BankIsrael

