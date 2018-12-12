Palestinian Child Dies 4 Days After Being Shot by Israel Soldiers

Palestinian Ahmed Yasser Sabri Abu Abed, aged 4 years and eight months (Twitter)

A Palestinian child has died four days after being shot by Israeli military forces during clashes between Israeli troopers and a group of Palestinian protesters participating in an anti-occupation rally along the border between the besieged Gaza Strip and the Israeli-occupied territories.

Ashraf al-Qidra, the spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry, said in a statement that Ahmed Yasser Sabri Abu Abed, aged four years and eight months, died late on Tuesday.

He had been critically injured in the head near his eye during Friday rallies east of the city of Khan Yunis, located about 25 kilometers south of Gaza City. His father was wounded by shrapnel in the foot.

Tensions have been running high near the fence separating Gaza from the occupied territories ever since anti-occupation protest rallies began in the Gaza Strip on March 30. More than 240 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces. Over 23,000 Palestinians have also sustained injuries.

The Gaza clashes reached their peak on May 14, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe), which coincided this year with the US embassy relocation from Tel Aviv to occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds.

On June 13, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution, sponsored by Turkey and Algeria, condemning Israel for Palestinian civilian deaths in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution, which had been put forward on behalf of Arab and Muslim countries, garnered a strong majority of 120 votes in the 193-member assembly, with 8 votes against and 45 abstentions.

The resolution called on U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to make proposals within 60 days “on ways and means for ensuring the safety, protection, and well-being of the Palestinian civilian population under Israeli occupation,” including “recommendations regarding an international protection mechanism.”

It also called for “immediate steps towards ending the closure and the restrictions imposed by Israel on movement and access into and out of the Gaza Strip.”

