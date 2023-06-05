Palestinian child dies of wounds in Ramallah

ALBAWABA - Just days after being shot while in his father's car and suffering from critical injuries sustained by Israeli forces, the 2-year-old Mohammad Tamimi dies of his wounds.

According to Palestinian Health Ministry, Tamimi died after suffering from a critical head injury in Nabi Saleh village in Ramallah on Friday. His funeral will be taking place on Tuesday.

وداع الطفل محمد التميمي الذي ارتقى متأثرًا بإصابته برصاص قوات الاحتلال في بلدة النبي صالح برام الله. pic.twitter.com/HN6s2Wz8mP — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 5, 2023

Witnesses said that Mohammad Tamimi and his father Haitham got injured while Israeli forces were carrying out a raid in Nabi Saleh village as they were pursuing perpetrators who allegedly attacked a military tower near the village.

With Tamimi's death, the number of children killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 28. The United Nations called for a fair investigation, "as the child's death is considered a clear example of violence in the Palestinian territories".