Palestinian Condemn Calls by Israeli Settlers for Killing of President Abbas

Israeli settlers' calls for the assassination of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Twitter)

Palestinian officials condemned Israeli settlers' calls for the assassination of the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, by hanging posters of him in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, earlier Tuesday.

The spokesperson of the Palestinian Presidency, Nabil Abu Rdeineh, said that incitement against President Abbas' life crosses all red lines.

Abu Rdeineh warned the Israeli government, in a statement, of any acts harming the president.

The statement added that such acts of incitement are unacceptable, holding the Israeli government entirely responsible.

Abu Rdeineh called upon Israel the necessary measures to end such acts.

Additionally, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, also held the Israeli government responsible for any harm that could happen as a result of such incitement against the Palestinian President's life.

Erekat said that these posters calling for the assassination of Abbas present a declaration for the open assassination of the path of peace pursued by the President and the Palestinian leadership, the elimination of the two-state solution and calling for confrontations and violence which the Israeli power and the Trump Administration, that encourages Israel, will hold full responsibility for.

Moreover, the Palestinian Cabinet also strongly condemned "the public Israeli settlers calls to attack President Mahmoud Abbas, holding the Israeli occupation government fully responsible for the consequences of such flagrant incitement to assassinate President Abbas."

The Cabinet added that "President Abbas takes these incitements seriously, and he is demanding the international community to condemn such provocative incitements."

