  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Palestinian Death Toll Hits 181 With 52 Kids, 31 Women in Israeli Deadly Strikes

Palestinian Death Toll Hits 181 With 52 Kids, 31 Women in Israeli Deadly Strikes

Published May 16th, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Death toll rises to 181 from Israeli attacks including 52 children on Gaza
Palestinians inspect their house, after it was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021. Israeli strikes killed 33 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the worst daily death toll yet in the almost week-long clashes, as the UN Security Council prepared to meet amid global alarm at the escalating conflict. SAID KHATIB / AFP
Highlights
Israel continues attacks despite international outrage

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the blockaded Gaza Strip rose to 181, including 31 women and 52 children on Sunday, according to official and Anadolu Agency figures.

Also ReadIsraeli Warplanes Bombard Gaza With 8 Civilians Killed Israeli Warplanes Bombard Gaza With 8 Civilians Killed

Despite international outrage over its deadly raids, Israel continued its attacks on Gaza overnight Saturday into Sunday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said 26 Palestinians, including 10 women and eight children, lost their lives in attacks carried out by Israel since midnight. The number of injured has reached 1,225.

Meanwhile, Enver Ataullah, the ministry’s Arab and Turkish relations officer, told Anadolu Agency that the attacks caused great destruction, and their continued heavy death toll has left no room in morgues.


Tensions spread from East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against recent Israeli assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood if they were not halted.

Also ReadIsraeli Warplanes Bombard Gaza With 8 Civilians Killed Can Israel Get Away With Murder Again?

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Israeli attacksIsraelPalestineGaza

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...