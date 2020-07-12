Palestinian Factions Stand United Against Israel, Call For Mass Protests

A majority of Palestinian factions called for popular resistance against crimes committed by Israeli authorities.

They also demanded a unified stance against Israel’s occupation policy and systematic ethnic cleansing.

The factions’ representatives held a meeting in Ramallah and submitted a statement to local media outlets during which they asserted that the continued Israeli occupation crimes against the Palestinian people are a flagrant violation of international law and relevant United Nations’ resolutions, especially UN resolution 194.

“We would warn against current colonial Israeli settlement attempts in the al-Mughayyir village, east of the West Bank city of Ramallah, as Israeli government has endorsed some illegal settlement construction in the village. This has been noticed clearly in some restrictions, imposed recently, on local Palestinian farmers”, the statement read.

The factions, mainly those linked with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), held Israel responsible for what they termed a lack of proper Israeli medical care to Palestinian prisoners, leading to the spread of coronavirus in one of the Israeli prisons.

In response to such Israeli practices, the statement called on all Palestinians in the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip, to take part in a large peaceful protest, this coming Tuesday evening, at the Ahmed al-Shukeiri square, in the city of Ramallah.



Over the past several weeks, colonist Israeli settlers, protected by Israeli troops, have stormed a number of Palestinian-owned lands, across the occupied West Bank, and placed some caravans there.

Palestinians view these practices, as attempts by Israeli settlers to seize Palestinian-owned lands for the purpose of expanding the existing illegal settlements.

The Israeli government itself, announced a plan to annex some 30 percent of the Palestinian West Bank, to the occupation state of Israel.

Although the official annexation has yet to take place, there has been no official announcement suggesting that he scheme has been dropped.

The Palestinian Information Center reported, that the national and political parties declared, in a press release, the impossibility of accepting any proposal made by any party that grants the occupation state legitimacy.

The only solution for the Palestinians is for Israel to end the occupation, which would enable the Palestinian people to exercise their right of self-determination, national sovereignty, with Jerusalem as its capital.

