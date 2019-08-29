Palestinian Hamas Praises Lebanese Decision to Shoot Down Israeli Drones

The Palestinian Hamas Movement praised the Lebanese Army’s decision to shoot at three Israeli drones, in a statement released Thursday.

The drones crossed into south Lebanon near the Marjayoun town of Adaisseh Wednesday evening but returned to the occupied Palestinian territories after soldiers opened fire with light machine guns.

The first Israeli drone entered Lebanese airspace at 7:35 p.m. and two more arrived at 8:50 p.m., according to statements from the Army.

“[Hamas] praises the Lebanese Army's response to Zionist reconnaissance planes that penetrated Lebanese airspace, by firing at them and forcing them to return to the occupied Palestinian territories where they came from,” the statement from Hamas read.

The Palestinian group confirmed its “official and consistent” support for the Lebanese state.





The drone incident came days after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said the group would seek to down Israeli drones breaching Lebanese airspace, an event which happens almost daily.

Nasrallah’s comments were provoked by an Israeli drone attack on Beirut’s southern suburbs that took place over the weekend. The incident has led to increased tensions between Israel and Lebanon, with President Michel Aoun describing the attack as an “act of war.”

