Palestinian Journalist Freed From Israeli Jail After 11 Months With No Charge

Published October 7th, 2021 - 09:41 GMT
Palestinian journalist Al-Taweel finally out after 11 months of administrative detention
A member of Israeli security forces stands guard following a reported stabbing attack at the junction of Gush Etzion, a block of Israeli settlements near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, on September 13, 2021. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

Israeli authorities have freed Palestinian journalist Bushra Al-Taweel on Tuesday, after keeping her in administrative detention for 11 months, The Middle East Monitor revealed.

Last November, the Israeli army arrested Al-Taweel while she was passing through the Yitzhar checkpoint, according to MEMO.

Her father, Jamal, who had spent 20 months held in administrative detention – without charge or trial – in 2019, went on hunger strike to protest his daughter’s illegal detention.


Al-Taweel, 27, is a Palestinian journalist and activist who documents the continued violations committed by Israel against Palestinian prisoners, MEMO noted.

Al-Taweel has spent several terms inside Israeli jails in 2011, 2014 and 2017.

“Administrative detention is Israel’s go-to legal proceeding when it simply wants to mute the voices of Palestinian political activists but lacks any concrete evidence that can be presented in an open, military court,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

