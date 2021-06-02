Palestinian Premier in Kuwait; Thanks Its Leadership

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh in the Kuwaiti capital on Tuesday, during his official visit to the country.

Shtayyeh thanked Kuwait for its efforts and unlimited support for the Palestinian cause and advocating for the Palestinian people, state news agency Wafa reported.

The premier briefed the emir on the latest political developments and the Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, especially in Jerusalem, in addition to the efforts made to achieve national reconciliation, mobilize support for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, and to create a political path in light of the international momentum supporting the Palestinian cause to end the occupation and establish an independent Palestinian state.

Sheikh Nawaf affirmed that the Palestinian cause was and still is Kuwait’s foremost issue, and Kuwait will remain on the side of the Palestinian people, until they obtain their legitimate rights and establish their independent state.



The meeting was attended by Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki.

Shtayyeh also met with Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to discuss enhancing continuous consultation and permanent coordination in support of diplomatic efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Sheikh Sabah also affirmed his country’s “commitment to its principled and firm stance toward the Palestinian cause and its support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions.”

The Kuwait prime minster “stressed the need for concerted Arab and international efforts to resume the peace process in the Middle East, to ensure that the violations of the Israeli authorities are not repeated, and to end violent operations against the Palestinian people in order to achieve the desired peace and stability.”

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah also held talks with his Palestinian counterpart Al-Maliki.