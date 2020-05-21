Palestinian Prime Minister Calls on Ministries to Take 'Actual Steps' to Cut Ties With US, Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urged the cabinet Wednesday to implement decisions on cutting relations with the US and Israel.

According to the official WAFA news agency, Shtayyeh ordered all ministries at the extraordinary cabinet meeting to take actual steps and urgent measures regarding decisions of President Mahmoud Abbas.

On Tuesday, Abbas said the country is terminating all agreements and understandings signed with Israel and the US, including on security.

He said they hold the US administration responsible for the occupation of the Palestinian people and consider it a key partner in Israel's actions and decisions against the rights of the Palestinians.

Shtayyeh also called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and to provide the Palestinian people with international protection.

Israel is expected to annex parts of the West Bank on July 1, as agreed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White party.



Palestinian officials have threatened to abolish bilateral agreements with Israel if it goes ahead with the annexation, which will undermine the two-state solution.

The plan comes as part of US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” that was announced on Jan. 28, which refers to Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and recognizes Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

The plan calls for the establishment of a Palestinian state in the form of an archipelago connected by bridges and tunnels.

Palestinian officials say that under the US plan, Israel will annex 30%-40% of the West Bank, including all of East Jerusalem.

The plan has drawn widespread criticism from the Arab world and was rejected by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which urged "all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the US administration in implementing it in any form.

This article has been adapted from its original source.