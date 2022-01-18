Palestinian Prisoner Maher Younes Enters His 40th Year in Israeli Jail

ALBAWABA - Trending on the social media is the case of Maher Younes, a Palestinian, who spent the last 39 years locked up in an Israeli jail according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS).

The social media is in a state of celebration having pictures of Younis who is set to be freed next year as the man spent the last 39 years in prison. Younes (64) comes from the Arab town of Ara in northern Israel according to Anadolu news.



Younes was arrested by Israeli forces on 18 January 1983 and has been in different jails, the last one being in the Naqab desert. He was then accused of killing an Israeli soldier, belonging to the Fatah movement and possessing weapons.

Younes who is one of five brothers is the second oldest Palestinian prisoners in Israel. He is preceded by a few weeks by his cousin Karim Younes and entered prison before he got married.



The PPS, which monitors the affairs of Palestinian prisoners, noted the Israeli authorities had previously refused to include Younes in any prisoner swap deals and thus he is nearing to serve his full sentence.

The NGO estimates there are around 4,600 Palestinian detainees are held in Israeli jails as reported in the Turkish news agency.

