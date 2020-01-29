Palestinian Refugees in Lebanon Declare General Strike Against ME Peace Deal

A general strike was announced Wednesday in Palestinian refugee camps around Lebanon.

Hundreds of people gathered in protest against the Middle East peace plan, unveiled Tuesday by U.S President Donald Trump.

Crowds at Sidon's Ain al-Hilweh camp burned and stomped on pictures of Trump and the flags of the United States and Israel. Schools and shops were closed and the Palestinian flag was draped over many houses.

Refugee camps all over Lebanon also observed the strike. Among other measures, the so-called “deal of the century” does not grant Palestinian refugees the right of return to their lands.

Speaking at Ain al-Hilweh, Palestinian activist Samah Sarraj said, “We will return to Palestine whatever the cost may be.”

Fellow activist Ibrahim Shayeb added, “Our stay in Lebanon will not be prolonged for much longer ... everyone now knows that we will return."

At the Beddawi camp in the north, all schools and institutions were closed, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Protests and marches were held at the camp Tuesday night, calling on the Arab League reject the deal in its entirety, the NNA reported.

This article has been adapted from its original source.