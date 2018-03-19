Palestinian Refugees in Lebanon Protest to Mark 100th Day Since Trump Embassy Move
Demonstrators shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags during a demonstration in front of the US Embassy in Rome, December 9, 2017, against US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. (AFP/ File Photo)
Follow >
Click here to add Ahmad Abd al-Hadi as an alert
Disable alert for Ahmad Abd al-Hadi,
Click here to add American Embassy as an alert
Disable alert for American Embassy,
Click here to add Daily Star as an alert
Disable alert for Daily Star,
Click here to add Donald Trump as an alert
Disable alert for Donald Trump,
Click here to add Gebran Bassil as an alert
Disable alert for Gebran Bassil,
Click here to add Hamas as an alert
Disable alert for Hamas,
Click here to add Hanan Ashrawi as an alert
Disable alert for Hanan Ashrawi,
Click here to add Sidon as an alert
Disable alert for Sidon,
Click here to add Tel Aviv as an alert
Disable alert for Tel Aviv,
Click here to add United Nations as an alert
Disable alert for United Nations,
Click here to add United Nations General Assembly as an alert
Disable alert for United Nations General Ass ...,
Click here to add United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East as an alert
Disable alert for United Nations Relief and ...,
Click here to add US State Department as an alert
Disable alert for US State Department,
Click here to add Washington as an alert
Disable alert for Washington
Thousands of Palestinian refugees hold a protest rally in southern Lebanon to mark the 100th day since the US president recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the "capital" of Israel.
The rally was held Sunday in the city of Sidon which hosts Ain al-Hilweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, Lebanese paper The Daily Star reported.
US President Donald Trump recognized Israel’s claim to the city last December, and set in motion a decades-long frozen plan to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied holy city.
The announcement triggered an international storm and later that month, more than 120 countries voted at the United Nations General Assembly in favor of a resolution calling for the United States to drop the recognition.
Trump's announcement came as Palestinians prepared to observe the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day, or the "day of catastrophe" on which Israel was created.
"They deliberately chose a tragic day in Palestinian history, the Nakba, as an act of gratuitous cruelty adding insult to injury," senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi tweeted then.
Addressing the Sunday rally, Hamas political leader in Lebanon Ahmad Abd al-Hadi said Trump's decision had become a “weak point” of US foreign policy.
“We believe that Lebanon’s position is to support the right of return” for Palestinian refugees, he said.
He also slammed recent remarks by Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil who proposed some Palestinian refugees lose their refugee status.
Under the plan, the Palestinians who stay outside the Lebanese territory for long or obtain foreign citizenship should be stripped of the status in order to "ease the financial burden" on UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
On January 16, the US State Department announced that Washington would hold back $65 million it had earmarked for UNRWA -- more than half its planned contribution this year -- and demanded that the agency make unspecified reforms.
In an earlier tweet, Trump said Washington had given the Palestinians hundreds of millions of dollars a year, but got “no appreciation or respect.”
This article has been adapted from its original source.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES
- As the new US president is sworn in, Palestinian activists set pictures of Trump on fire
- Camp attrocoties: Palestinians refugees caught up in Syrian conflict
- Jordan’s Ambassador to US: We Need to Send Israel a Strong Message that it cannot Flex its Muscle and Expect Peace
- Detention of alleged Israeli spy may raise tension
- EU-Jordan partnership building gets thumbs up