Palestinian Teen Beaten to Death by Israeli Settlers in The Occupied West Bank

A Palestinian teen was beaten to death early Sunday by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, according to eyewitnesses and a medical source.

Amer Snobar, 18, from the town of Yatma, south of Nablus city, was attacked by settlers guarding a Jewish settlement and died of his wounds, witnesses said.

A medical source said the teen was admitted to hospital with signs of assault on his body.

An Israeli military statement said a Palestinian fell while escaping and hit his head while being chased by army forces.

According to the army, the chase came after settlers said that their cars were attacked by stone-throwing Palestinians.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as "occupied territory" under International law, thus making all Israeli settlements there illegal.

