Palestinian Teenager Shot Dead by Israeli Forces in The West Bank

A 19-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces during clashes in the West Bank amid a deadly uptick in violence in the aftermath of the unveiling of Donald Trump's Mideast plan.



Badr Nafla was hit by Israeli fire in the neck and chest during clashes in the village of Qaffin, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Mayor of Qaffin Mahmoud Ammar told The New Arab's Arabic language service Nafla was rushed to hospital,where he succumbed to his wounds.

"The occupation army fired live and rubber bullets directly at the Palestinian protesters," Ammar added.

The fatality brings to four the number killed in clashes and violence in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem after US President Donald Trump angered Palestinians with his plan released last week.

On Thursday, two Palestinians were killed in clashes in the West Bank and an Arab Israeli was shot dead after opening fire on police near the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.

Fourteen Israelis were injured in a car ramming targeting soldiers in Jerusalem on the same day.

Israeli security had deployed additional forces on Friday in the West Bank and Jerusalem, where 25,000 Palestinians gathered at al-Aqsa for noon prayers that passed off without incident.



The site is a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and is holy to both Muslims and Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

Read also: Draft UN resolution condemns green light for Israeli annexation in Trump 'Deal of the Century'

The rise in violence comes a week after Trump's release of his vision for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It would grant Israel a number of its long-held goals, including full control of disputed Jerusalem and a green light to annex all settlements and other parts of the West Bank.

In exchange the Palestinians would be offered a state in the remaining parts of the West Bank and Gaza.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas immediately rejected the plan and called for street demonstrations.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and chief architect of the plan, said on Thursday that Abbas "does have a responsiblity" for the uptick in violence.

"He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan," Kushner told reporters after briefing UN Security Council members on the plan behind closed doors in New York.

Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Twitter Friday that Kushner's plan had "enabled Israel to move ahead with further annexation/colonisation.

"But he blames President Abbas because according to those like him, our mere existence and rights...are the problem," Erekat added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.