Palestinian Youth Shot Dead in Ithna Village Near Hebron by Israeli Army

A Palestinian youth was shot and killed by Israeli forces, on Tuesday morning, in the Ithna village in western Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent identified the youth as Omar Hassan al-Awawdeh, 27, from Ithna.

Al-Awawdeh was shot and critically injured in his back by Israeli forces in the village, when he allegedly did not stop his vehicle for search, upon order by soldiers, according to the Israeli army.

Israeli forces claimed that the youth attempted to run soldiers over.

Medical sources at the al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron confirmed al-Awawdeh's death later.

Israeli news outlets reported that Israeli soldiers were escorting Israeli Civil Administration employees during activity in the village, when a Palestinian driver allegedly attempted to run them over with his vehicle.

