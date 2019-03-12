23-year-old Palestinian Shot Dead by Israeli Forces in Bloody Gaza Protests

Palestinians evacuate an injured protestor during clashes near the Israeli border fence in Gaza.(AFP/ File Photo)

A 23-year-old Palestinian succumbed to wounds, on late Monday, that he had sustained in February, east of al-Breij refugee camp, in the central besieged Gaza Strip.

According to medical sources, the Palestinian was identified as Mousa Muhammad Mousa, 23, and was shot by Israeli forces in the back during weekly protests in Gaza.

"The Great March of Return" protests were launched on March 30th by thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza -- which has suffered from a decade-long Israeli siege -- who took to the borders to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

