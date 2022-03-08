Palestinians Clash With Israeli Forces After Homes Demolished

Israeli forces and Palestinians clashed on Tuesday March 8, 2022, after Israel demolished two homes belonging to Palestinians accused of carrying out a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank last year.

The confrontation and demolitions occurred in the Palestinian village Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin on the outskirts of the West Bank territory. Israeli officials said Palestinians threw rocks and firebombs at Israeli forces and Israeli forces responded by shooting live rounds.

Palestinians hurl stones at Israeli security forces after they razed homes of Palestinian suspects in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, near the flashpoint town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, on March 8, 2022. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

At least two Palestinians were injured during the encounter.

The violence follows December 2021 when Israeli army officials reported that they arrested four Palestinian men who were suspected of shooting Jewish students in a car, leaving one dead and two injured.

The Palestinians Israeli forces arrested as suspects in the shooting were reportedly residents of the two homes which have now been reduced to rubble.

Israeli officials say such home demolitions deter future attacks but rights groups argue that these Palestinian home demolishes are violations of human rights and only serve as a form of collective punishment.