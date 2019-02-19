Palestinians Condemn Israel's Closure of Aqsa's Bab al-Rahma Gate

Al-Aqsa Mosque (Shutterstock)

The Palestinian presidency strongly condemned the Israeli closure of the Bab al-Rahma Gate, one of the Al-Aqsa Mosque gates, with a lock and chains, warning against Israeli plans aimed at “imposing the temporal and spatial division of the mosque.”

The presidency issued a statement, on Monday, in which it held the Israeli authorities “fully responsible for the complete deterioration and tension,” warning it against its continued repressive and arbitrary policies which “will only lead to repercussions and fuel the feelings of the Palestinian people.”

The presidency affirmed that it is following up on the current Israeli measures inside Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and is making contacts in order to pressure Israel to curb its ongoing aggression against the holy site and worshipers, in addition to demand the preservation of the mosque’s status quo of 1967.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the Israeli closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the assaults on Muslim worshipers.

The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian al-Qudah, demanded that Israel, as the occupying power, "act in accordance with international law and immediately reopen the gates, respect the sanctity of the holy place, not hamper the entry of worshipers, withdraw security forces at the holy compound and respect the feelings of Muslims.”

Al-Qudah slammed the Israeli measures at the mosque as "a flagrant violation of the historical and legal status quo and Israel's obligations under the international law and the international humanitarian law, as the occupying power, and held it fully responsible for the safety of the mosque."

He added that the ministry had lodged a protest with the Israeli Foreign Ministry, in which it voiced the government's condemnation of the “provocative Israeli actions” and demanded their immediate cessation.

This article has been adapted from its original source.