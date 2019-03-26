Palestinians Condemn Trump's Decision on Golan Heights

Residents of the Golan Heights wave Syrian and Druze flags as they gather in front of a portrait of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a protest against the backing of Israel's capture of the Golan Heights by the US president, in the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed territory (AFP)

The Palestinian presidency expressed its absolute rejection and strong condemnation of the series of decisions issued by the United States administration on East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan Heights, which it stressed contravene international law and international legitimacy, on Tuesday.

The presidency reaffirmed that "Sovereignty is not decided by either the US or Israel no matter how long the occupation lasts and that the Palestinian issue, Jerusalem and its holy sites, and the occupied Palestinian territories are Palestinian, Arab, and international red lines that cannot be crossed.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed that “no one has legitimacy without Security Council resolutions, the UN General Assembly and the Arab peace initiative.”

Abbas reiterated his condemnation for the Israeli escalation in the besieged Gaza Strip, the oppressive measures recently carried out against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, and continued Israeli policy of raids and aggression against holy sites and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Abbas said that the Palestinian people will remain steadfast and defend their national constants and holy sites in the face of the biggest plan that targets Palestine and the unity and sovereignty of all Arab countries on their territories.

Abbas noted, “There will be no compromise on Jerusalem or any other Arab land and the policy of the US administration will only heighten tension and instability and will not achieve peace and security for anyone.”

On Monday, the US President Donald Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and signed a presidential proclamation officially recognizing the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

This article has been adapted from its original source.