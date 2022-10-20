Palestinians Declare National Strike in Honor of a Martyr

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published October 20th, 2022 - 07:12 GMT
ALBAWABA - Palestinians have declared a national strike at the gunning down of Udai Al Tamimi by Israeli forces, Wednesday night. The strike is by observed by all Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Tamimi, a resident of the Jerusalem refugee camp of Shuafat and accused of killing an Israeli soldier and injuring another in a drive-by shooting attack at the checkpoint at the camp’s entrance on 8 October, was shot dead the entrance to the colonial settlement of Ma’ale Adumim.

The Palestinian strike is across-the-board observed by different sectors of society although some are labelling it as a commercial strike.

Udai Al Tamimi (WAFA)

Palestinian factions have all joined hands in this move, stating its in honor of the martyr Udai Tamimi and in mourning.

Israeli soldiers exchanged gunfire with Tamimi at the settlement entrance, killing him instantly. His body is being withheld by the occupation authorities and this could be for a long time judging from the past killing of Palestinians.

The occupation forces pursued Tamimi for over 10 days following the drive-by shooting. They besieged Shufat camp, Anata town and the surrounding areas for 12 days, initiated large-scale and violent searches of homes and buildings, and detained dozens of Palestinians according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

 

 

 

