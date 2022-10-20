Palestinians Declare National Strike in Honor of a Martyr

ALBAWABA - Palestinians have declared a national strike at the gunning down of Udai Al Tamimi by Israeli forces, Wednesday night. The strike is by observed by all Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem strike following Israel's killing of the freedom fighter Uday Al-Tamimi. Al-Tamimi was shot dead by Israeli troops earlier Wednesday near the settlement of "Ma'ale Adumim", east of occupied Jerusalem.#IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/UfS2dl8RSC — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) October 20, 2022

Tamimi, a resident of the Jerusalem refugee camp of Shuafat and accused of killing an Israeli soldier and injuring another in a drive-by shooting attack at the checkpoint at the camp’s entrance on 8 October, was shot dead the entrance to the colonial settlement of Ma’ale Adumim.

The Palestinian strike is across-the-board observed by different sectors of society although some are labelling it as a commercial strike.

Palestinian factions have all joined hands in this move, stating its in honor of the martyr Udai Tamimi and in mourning.

An-Najah National University in #Nablus announces the strike today, Thursday, in mourning for the soul of the martyr Uday Al-Tamimi pic.twitter.com/uz1JRRYxkf — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) October 20, 2022

Israeli soldiers exchanged gunfire with Tamimi at the settlement entrance, killing him instantly. His body is being withheld by the occupation authorities and this could be for a long time judging from the past killing of Palestinians.

A general strike that includes all aspects of life in the city of Hebron, in mourning for the soul of the martyr Uday Al-Tamimi. pic.twitter.com/ToR08vXgbN — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) October 20, 2022

The occupation forces pursued Tamimi for over 10 days following the drive-by shooting. They besieged Shufat camp, Anata town and the surrounding areas for 12 days, initiated large-scale and violent searches of homes and buildings, and detained dozens of Palestinians according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

A comprehensive strike in the city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/v2ZH52iowQ — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) October 20, 2022